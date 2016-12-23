Swift action to deal with 82 arrested in drug operation

One of the cannabis plant set-ups seized during the operation.

WEDNESDAY 9.30am: TWEED/BYRON Police carried out a swift effort to progress the drug charges relating to 82 people during Operation Sweeper.

Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said of the 82 charged "plenty have already been dealt with".

Insp Cullen said three men will be appearing before the courts in the next month.

A 43-year-old man charged with numerous offences including supply of a prohibited drug will face Lismore Local Court on January 17.

Another two men, aged 39 and 38, will appear before Tweed Local Court on January 24 charged with supply of a prohibited drug.

TUESDAY 1.20pm: MORE than 80 people have been charged with 155 offences following a four-month police operation, targeting illicit drug distribution in the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said the operation, code-named Operation Sweeper, ran between July and November this year.

"The team achieved some outstanding results and addressed an identified crime issue within the command," Det Insp Cullen said.

"During the operation, our four-person team executed 16 search warrants.

"This resulted in 155 person searches and 59 vehicle searches which culminated in 84 drug detections, 33 supply matters, and 12 goods in custody detections.

"This led to 82 people being charged with 155 offences, which included drug possession and supply offences, as well as warrant violations," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

During the operation, officers seized:

174 cannabis plants

24kg of cannabis leaf

270g of cocaine

35g of ice

20g of heroin, and

$55,575 in cash.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized was $960,000.

Det Ch Insp Cullen urged anyone with information about the sale or distribution of illicit drugs within the area to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"My team will continue to pro-actively target drug dealers within the Tweed/Byron LAC, and to put them before the court," he said.

