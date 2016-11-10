Drug trafficking and identity theft network targeted

Police have executed three search warrants in Pottsville as part of a major cross-border operation.

POLICE have executed a series of search warrants in Pottsville as part of a cross-border investigation targeting a drug and identity theft network with alleged links to the Hells Angels OMCG.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police found allegedly stolen passports, drivers' licences and bank cards while executing search warrants at three Pottsville addresses on Wednesday as part of a joint operation involving officers from the Queensland-based Taskforce Maxima.

The Pottsville search warrants were among 18 executed across Northern New South Wales, the Gold Coast and Logan during the operation.

Police arrested 16 people on 232 offences and seized drugs and stolen property.

A quantity of cannabis, MDMA, methylamphetamine, steroids, ammunition and stolen property including three laptops, passports and a camera allegedly obtained during burglaries on the Gold Coast were seized during the operation.

A Hudson motorcycle racing engine, believed to be purchased using stolen credit cards was also seized.

Police charged a total of 16 offenders on 232 offences including five counts of trafficking dangerous drug, 164 charges of supply dangerous drug, four counts of produce dangerous drug, 16 counts of possess dangerous drug, 10 counts of fraud, three counts of disqualified driving and one count of possess explosives.

Taskforce Maxima head Detective Inspector Phillip Stevens said the operation would have a significant impact.

"We have shut down what we believe is a major drug trafficking and identity theft syndicate operating throughout the Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales, this is a significant win for us and the community,” he said.

"If you associate with OMCGs you will come to the attention of Taskforce Maxima and you will be dealt with as yesterday's results demonstrate.”

Those arrested will appear in the Brisbane, Southport and Beenleigh court in the coming weeks.

Tweed Byron LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said a 31-year-old Pottsville woman had been arrested on charges not related to the operation.