25°
News

Drug trafficking and identity theft network targeted

David Carroll | 10th Nov 2016 1:27 PM
Police have executed three search warrants in Pottsville as part of a major cross-border operation.
Police have executed three search warrants in Pottsville as part of a major cross-border operation. TRACEY NEARMY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have executed a series of search warrants in Pottsville as part of a cross-border investigation targeting a drug and identity theft network with alleged links to the Hells Angels OMCG.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police found allegedly stolen passports, drivers' licences and bank cards while executing search warrants at three Pottsville addresses on Wednesday as part of a joint operation involving officers from the Queensland-based Taskforce Maxima.

The Pottsville search warrants were among 18 executed across Northern New South Wales, the Gold Coast and Logan during the operation.

Police arrested 16 people on 232 offences and seized drugs and stolen property.

A quantity of cannabis, MDMA, methylamphetamine, steroids, ammunition and stolen property including three laptops, passports and a camera allegedly obtained during burglaries on the Gold Coast were seized during the operation.

A Hudson motorcycle racing engine, believed to be purchased using stolen credit cards was also seized.

Police charged a total of 16 offenders on 232 offences including five counts of trafficking dangerous drug, 164 charges of supply dangerous drug, four counts of produce dangerous drug, 16 counts of possess dangerous drug, 10 counts of fraud, three counts of disqualified driving and one count of possess explosives.

Taskforce Maxima head Detective Inspector Phillip Stevens said the operation would have a significant impact.

"We have shut down what we believe is a major drug trafficking and identity theft syndicate operating throughout the Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales, this is a significant win for us and the community,” he said.

"If you associate with OMCGs you will come to the attention of Taskforce Maxima and you will be dealt with as yesterday's results demonstrate.”

Those arrested will appear in the Brisbane, Southport and Beenleigh court in the coming weeks.

Tweed Byron LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said a 31-year-old Pottsville woman had been arrested on charges not related to the operation.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  drug trafficking hells angels identity theft pottsville taskforce maxima tweed byron local area command

Tweed plane crash investigation continues

Tweed plane crash investigation continues

Investigations will continue into the cause of a light plane crash on Wednesday.

Teenagers recruited for Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day will be observed around the nation with services at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Teenagers recruited to help honour those who have served

Person trapped in two vehicle crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning.

Two car crash in Murwillumbah

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision.

Court quashes ban on man who accused Racing NSW chief of corruption

Local Partners

Sunrise magic at Hastings

Behind the Lens: Sunrise magic at Hastings Point

It is like chopping my arm off: Farmer has 4WD stolen

Have you seen this Land Rover which was stolen on Saturday from a Duranbah property?

Vintage vehicle theft Cutts farmer deep.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

SIR Mick Jagger has jokingly offered to sing a Rolling Stones song at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $699,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER FROM 3:30 to 4:00pm QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Value Packed Waterfront Investment!!!

4/206 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

If your looking for value for money and a good investment this waterfront unit could be the one. - The living and dining area's open up onto the balcony via...

Unrivalled Position, Rarely Available!

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 Price Guide Over...

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and Mount Warning views this brand new, immaculate home offers 245sqm of...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!