Drug tragedy: Riki's life support to be turned off

21st Oct 2016 10:42 AM
Tributes are flowing for Riki Stephens. Photo: Dylan McCutcheon / Facebook

FAMILY and friends have been 'absolutely gutted' by the loss of a footballer whose life support is being turned off nearly a week after multiple drug overdoses on the Gold Coast.

Riki Stephens was one of about 16 people who suffered drug overdoses in Surfers Paradise last weekend.

The family of the 27-year-old, who was on the Gold Coast celebrating the end of the season with Heathcote Saints Football Club, has made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Friday.

The news prompted friends and teammates to flood his Facebook page with tributes.

Diamond Creek Football Club posted: "Today we lost one of our own. It still doesn't seem real and it's hard to believe that we'll never see that cheeky smile again. Thoughts go out to the family and all of your mates, of which there are plenty. We'll miss you Rik, RIP mate."

"Rest easy Riki Stephens a great bloke who's life has been taken far to early. Thoughts go out to the Stephens family and friends," wrote Heath George.

Friend Luke Jackson said he was "a jet of a bloke who will be missed so dearly" while Billy Barden said it was "only a few weeks ago we were having a beer on your deck watching the footy mate!! RIP Riki Stephens!"

Another wrote: "Absolutely gutted! Cannot express enough sympathy to Stevo and Family. Riki you will always be a champion!"

Mr Stephens was staying at the Islander with his teammates celebrating the end of the season when it is understood he took the deadly substance along with two of his friends on Saturday night.

There were 16 reports of drug overdoses in Surfers Paradise, Labrador and Mermaid Waters last weekend.

Police said toxicology results indicated those tested ingested a cocktail of amphetamine-type substances (ATS) including methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), as well as a synthetic lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), also known as N bomb.

These tests found no trace of α-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone, known as "flakka".

At two people have been charged over the spate of drug overdoses.

