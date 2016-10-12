23°
Drum lines move 42 sharks from NSW coastal waters

Chris Calcino
| 12th Oct 2016 2:43 PM

THE NSW Government assured beachgoers it was doing all it could to reduce shark attacks just one day before another surfer was bitten off Ballina.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair told parliament on Tuesday he had travelled the North Coast to meet surfers and swimmers to investigate what could be done to bring down attack numbers.

He said 37 white sharks and five bull sharks had been tagged and relocated after being caught on smart drum lines since May.

"We are also having great success with our new drone trials, which began late last month," he said.

"The three-month trial at Lighthouse Beach, Lennox Head, Evans Head, Redhead and Kiama will see Civil Aviation Safety Authority-certified pilots fly the drones from vantage points for one hour in the morning every Thursday, Friday and Sunday until mid-December.

"The drones will fly a 3.5-4km circuit over the ocean with an on-board camera providing real-time vision of coastal waters.

A 25-year-old surfer took himself to hospital after receiving a minor wound to his leg and bites to his surfboard in a suspected shark attack on Wednesday.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ballina, niall blair, shark attack, sharks

