Dum Dum armed robbery prompts police appeal

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a woman and a teenage girl were robbed at knife point at Dum Dum, near Uki.

The woman and girl were at the fruit stall at Dum Dum on Kyogle Rd, between Murwillumbah and Uki, when they were approached by a man travelling in a white Holden Commodore.

The man produced a knife and demanded cash, with the woman and girl complying before they fled the stall.

The man returned to his car with the cash and was last seen driving towards Murwillumbah.

The man was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 30 years old and 180cm tall, with a brown shoulder-length mullet hairstyle and a round stomach.

He had distinctive tattoos on his stomach and both arms, with black lettering on the back of each tricep.

He was wearing dark knee-length pants and was shirtless.

Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.