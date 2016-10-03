Early morning rays create sublime colour

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

EACH morning, when the sunlight hits the cane fields at Murwillumbah, a lovely golden colour is created that you just don't see in the day.

I'd seen this shot in my mind a few times when I'd driven past and visualised what it would look like at sunrise, with the irrigation ditch leading your eye straight towards the peak of Mt Warning, which is the first place in Australia to see the sun each morning.

In this photo, the light on the hills comes from the rays of sunlight shining through a cloud as it was rising, giving a light and shadow effect that I love on the slopes. It seems to add a 3D effect to the image.

To achieve full focus from front to back on this image, I had to use a technique called focus stacking. This is when you have a narrow depth of field and have to focus on one point at the front of the image and focus again on the back of the image and blend them together in post-processing. I also used the compression of a 70-200mm lens to make the mountain appear bigger and dominate the landscape.

* Casuarina photographer Ryan Fowler is a new columnist with the Tweed Daily News.