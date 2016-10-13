23°
Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted' during alleged break-in

Sherele Moody
| 13th Oct 2016 8:35 AM
A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads.
A 78-YEAR-OLD woman was "sexually assaulted" by a man accused of breaking into her Tweed Heads home.

The 27-year-old alleged assailant will face Byron Bay Local Court today following an incident at a home in Kennedy Drive early Sunday.

"The woman was able to force the man out of her residence, but not before he stole several items of jewellery," NSW police said in a media release.

"Police from Tweed Heads Local Area Command were alerted to the incident and commenced investigations."

Police found the accused man in a unit in the same street as the alleged victim's home.

He was arrested early Wednesday and charged with Aggravated break and enter and commit sexual assault; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence; possess prohibited drug; larceny; custody of knife in public place; and take and drive conveyance.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court, crime, sexual assault

A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman at her home in Kennedy Drive early Sunday.

