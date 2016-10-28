Election corflute thief caught red-handed

CCTV image of a man believed to have removed Jayne Henry's sign at Cabarita.

A COMPLAINT was lodged with Tweed Byron police this week after CCTV footage captured an image of a man removing a candidate's corflute poster at Cabarita.

Kingscliff candidate Jayne Henry reported the incident to police on Tuesday after more than 20 of her signs, each worth more than $20, were stolen from around the area in recent days.

Ms Henry complained after CCTV footage captured an image of a man removing one of the posters from a friend's property at Clothiers Creek Rd.

Ms Henry said she believed the person involved may be a supporter of a candidate in one of the opposing group tickets.

"I'm really unimpressed,” Ms Henry said.

"I'm really disappointed that another candidate would do that. I'm in a bit of shock.”

Ms Henry said her friends would also lodge a complaint of tresspassing with police.