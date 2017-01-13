Elliot expenditure claims revealed

IN THE same week that some federal MPs were criticised for abusing their expenditure allowance, it has been revealed that Richmond MP Justine Elliot claimed more than $220,000 in a six-month period.

Records published by the Finance Department show that Mrs Elliot's total claimed expenditure amounted to $220,366.29 for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2016.

Mrs Elliot's total claim was an average spend for the period.

Her claims included:

$97,141.30 on office administrative costs

$86,498.49 on office facilities

$10,777.85 on car costs

$9552.20 on domestic scheduled fares

$8438 on travelling allowance

$7958.45 on telecommunications.

In the same six months federal politicians, including disgraced Health Minister Sussan Ley, claimed almost $49million in expenses.

Mrs Ley stepped aside earlier this week after it was revealed she had billed the taxpayer for a series of trips to the Gold Coast to inspect property and celebrate New Year's Eve.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was the biggest spender for the period, claiming $839,810.