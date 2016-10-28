End of era as Border Park raceway sold

The sale of Border Park raceway signifies the end of an era for Tweed racing.

THE sale of Border park raceway at Tweed Heads has been completed, ending an era for racing on the Tweed.

While the sale of the site adjacent to the old Gold Coast Highway and opposite Gold Coast Airport has gone through, no buyer has yet been made official.

Tweed Heads Coursing Club secretary manager Stephen McGrath confirmed the purchase became unconditional earlier this month, after the contract was signed for the purchase of Border Park in July.

Mr McGrath said while the sale was complete, buyer details and figures were yet to be announced.

"The buyer remains confidential and that information will become public when the purchaser wishes,” he said.

The sale ends a tumultuous period for the owners of the 11.4 hectare site.

As far back as 2013 it was reported a large portion of the site had been sold to accommodate a Bunnings Warehouse, but that sale fell through in December 2015.

Mr McGrath said the Coursing Club would now look to move onto bigger and better things, with a range of options available.

"The club will speak to all parties in NSW and Queensland and the club will be looking at an investment of around $12 million to build a new facility,” Mr McGrath said.

"The club will be doing its utmost to establish another track. There's no timeline on that, but the club will examine all options and will make a decision from there.

"It will depend on government and local councils to show us who is most easy to work with.”

The number of race meetings hosted at Border Park were slashed to just 26 this year and Mr McGrath said the Baird Government's decision to ban greyhound racing from July 1 next year, had affected crowds at Border Park despite it since being overturned.

He said while the club had looked at potential sites in Queensland, the option to now remain in NSW could be a deciding factor in their future.

"The club is a NSW based club and that will be our preference,” Mr McGrath said.

"With the ban overturned that has widened our options again.”

Border Park will host four more race days this year, beginning with a fundraiser for Rainbow Bay SLSC tomorrow, before the fifth and final race ever at the track on December 3.

Before the dust settles, $60,000 in prize money will be available across the last two meetings.