21°
News

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

Alina Rylko
| 14th Oct 2016 3:47 PM
THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.
THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006. Nadine Fisher

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A RARE insight into the life of one of Australia's most cherished and perhaps most famous hoarders - Margaret Olley - will be showcased at an upcoming exclusive tour and dinner.

The eccentric artist and her equally as colourful Paddington home-studio was kept intact after Olley's death in 2011 and recreated at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

It will be showcased on Saturday, October 29, by film-maker and journalist Meg Stewart, who wrote the award-winning biography Margaret Olley: Far From a Still Life.

Stewart will lead the tour also taking in the Margaret Olley Art Centre's (MOAC) current exhibition; uniquely placed to speak on the works from a first-hand perspective.

Olley approved Stewart to open the "Pandora's box” of her life story after being impressed by her previous biographical works and her personality.

"Because my mum was an artist and had I had grown up around artists in some ways I felt quite at home in the Hat Factory,” Stewart told the Tweed Daily News.

"She had a great sense of humour and one of the things that made working with her so interesting was that she was very keen to take part in the writing of the book, so she did devote herself.

"The most rewarding thing, ultimately, aside from actually finishing the book, which was probably the biggest challenge of my life, was getting to spend so much time with her.

"It didn't always seem easy because we were working, but it was an incredible privilege to work on that book in the living room, dining table and the sitting room now at the Tweed Gallery.”

MOAC curator and collections manager Ingrid Hedgcock said Stewart's talk would bring "even more life to those rooms, the fascinating items that fill them, the artist who painted them and the equally interesting people Olley hosted at her home”.

Guests to Margaret Olley's home included comedian Barry Humphries, former Governor-General Quentin Bryce - all covered in the biography which is described as both comprehensive and intimate.

The gallery and Tweed Shire Council have combined to host the tour and dinner as part of the Tweed Fusion festival and will feature fresh farm produce from local producers.

"It will be a night of fine dining and a privileged peek further into the life of one of Australia's most celebrated painters,” Ms Hedgcock said.

Olley died in 2011, aged 88, with more than 300,000 people visiting MOAC since its opening in 2014.

Tour with author

- Tickets are $115 and bookings are essential before Sunday, October 16.

- Contact the gallery on (02) 6670 2790 between Wednesday and Sunday 10am to 5pm to book.

- For more information, visit www.artgallery.

tweed.nsw.gov.au/

Tweed Daily News
Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

A RARE insight into the life of one of Australia's most cherished and perhaps most famous hoarders

Principal sets sight on council seat

SEASONED CAMPAIGNERS: Michael and Julie McNamara are running for Tweed Shire Council.

School principal taking the council plunge

Confusion: Is greyhound track development still banned?

Footage shows a possum being used as live bait for a greyhound.

Conflicting accounts over options for greyhound tracks on Crown land

Party time for Cabarita shoppers

PARTY TIME: Sharyn Brodie from Drift at Cabarita gets ready for this weekend's party.

Drift celebrates birthday with three-day extravaganza

Local Partners

Community diary

Check out the diary to keep up with what's going on in your community

Birthday bash for Seagulls

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

45 years and counting for iconic venue.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

Don&#39;t Pass This BUY

4/11 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

This is a fantastic opportunity to get into the market as a first home buyer, last home buyer or an investor looking for good returns. You'll enjoy low...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Forthcoming...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

The Ultimate Beach House

Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Arvia - Luxurious Living on the Beachfront in Beautiful Rainbow Bay

158-160 Marine Parade, "Arvia", Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 4 2 Starting From...

Arvia is a boutique residential apartment building in pristine Rainbow Bay. Representing the very best in beachfront living it is home to 18 luxury apartments...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15th OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Iconic Beach House

640 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Price on...

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA