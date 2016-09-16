Explainer: why did Mur'bah suffer court day cuts?

Lawyers Kylie Rose and Kaela Clifford are just some of the legal professionals to lobbying for Murwillumbah Local Court sitting days to be re-instated.

WHEN the axe fell on sitting days at Murwillumbah Local Court in April 2015 the justification was that a magistrate specialising in children's criminal matters would be gained.

This caused a 66% reduction in court list days and a 50% reduction in defendant hearing days and is now the subject of lobbying for complete reinstatement.

But a Chief Magistrate's Office spokesperson said the changes boosted specialised services for increasing criminal children's matters, in line with establishing a Northern Rivers Children's Court.

"An additional magistrate was appointed to the Children's Court to deal with an increase in care and protection matters in the region,” the spokesman said.

"As part of the establishment of a Northern Rivers Children's Court circuit, arrangements were made for the Children's Magistrate to assist the Local Court at Tweed Heads by conducting sittings at Murwillumbah and Mullumbimby.”

Asked for data evidence to show the increase in children's matters and the Tweed Daily News was told: "The NSW Government provided additional funding for two new children's magistrates in the state”.

"As a result, the Children's Court increased the Northern Rivers children's circuit from two weeks per month to full time to meet any increased workload generated by the reforms.”

The cuts were also passed with reduction to a one-person registry and a cut in hours. Lawyers' concerns the registry was closed during those hours were met with a direction to attend other courts.

"If the staff member is sick or on leave the registry will close until relief staff can be organised,” a court spokesperson said.

"If the matter is urgent there are three courts in the region that can assist.”