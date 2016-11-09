Exquisite riverside dual living

THIS exclusive property nestled on the bank of the Tweed River has two custom built homes uniquely designed for the 974sq m block of land.

The buyer has the opportunity to purchase one or both residences with each home offering multiple living areas and separate swimming pools.

Seller Phil Barrett said he had built the dual homes to take advantage of the serene water views from almost every room.

"Both homes look over the Tweed River boat harbour so the views are ever changing,” Mr Barrett said.

The larger of the two homes is positioned to the rear of the block and offers a luxurious master suite and ensuite separate from the living areas, three large private bedrooms and a media room.

"The top house is tucked into the bush so you get a feeling of being in an exclusive retreat while looking over the horizon edge pool,” Mr Barrett said.

The multi-level second home is positioned to the front of the block and features a master bedroom on the upper level, two bedrooms on the lower level and open plan living throughout.

Both homes are perfect for entertaining family and friends with spacious alfresco terraces and balconies, large kitchens fitted with cedar stone bench tops and ample storage space.

This once-in-a-lifetime property is just two minutes drive from Coolangatta, the surrounding beaches of the Tweed Coast and the M1.

Address: 9a and 9b Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Agent: PRD Nationwide Coolangatta and Tweed Coast, Jason Abbott M: 01418 727 977

Features: Dual-living, two swimming pools, riverside views

Auction: Mantra Twin Towns, December 7 at 6.30pm

Inspections: By appointment