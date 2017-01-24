29°
Extra police to be on the beat this Australia Day

Mitchell Crawley | 24th Jan 2017 4:49 PM
Police to be out in force this Australia Day.
Police to be out in force this Australia Day.

EXPECT to see more officers on the Tweed this Australia Day with police to allocate extra troops to ensure crime is kept in check.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Acting Superintendent Michael Dempsey said the extra local police would be out as part of Operation Goldsmith, not only to deter crime but arrest anyone breaking the law.

"Significant crowds are expected to celebrate throughout the command and while we want everyone to have a good time, we won't tolerate behaviour that risks other people's safety,” A/Supt Dempsey said.

"Plan your day in advance - including how you're getting home - and if you're planning to drink, don't get behind the wheel.

"Finally, anyone lucky enough to be going away for the long weekend is urged to take simple precautions to ensure their home is protected from thieves while they're away.

NSW Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Frank Mennilli encouraged everyone to have a great time but do so in the Australian way.

"Australia Day is more than just a public holiday - it's about celebrating everything that's great about being Australian. We want everyone to do so safely,” he said.

"With safety as our top priority, we will deploy additional officers on the ground, on the water and in the air, to provide a highly-visible and mobile policing response.

"Those planning to have a drink - know your limits and don't carry on with foolish behaviour.

Topics:  australia day 2017 tweed byron lac tweed crime tweed police

Tweed's best juniors take on Queensland

Tweed Giants' sides tackle 2017 Oztag Junior State Cup

