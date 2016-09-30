Eye in sky announced after attack have local support

A THREE month trial of shark-spotting drones will take place on the NSW North and South Coast before the technology makes its way to the Tweed.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair announced at Ballina on Wednesday that drone testing technology would occur at Lighthouse Beach, Lennox Head and Evans Head, Redhead and Kiama Beach.

Mr Blair visited the shell-shocked town following the attack of a teenage surfer off Lighthouse Beach on Monday.

The 17-year-old was in a stable condition following the mauling which occurred in the morning and sparked fears of further attacks.

UP AND AWAY: Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair watching an aerial drone trial over Lighthouse Beach in Ballina. Leah White

Tweed MP Geoff Provest was against the use of drum lines on the Tweed because it was bad for marine life, while he suggested culling of sharks was "barbaric”.

Mr Provest was in support of increased self responsibility and surveillance through State Government-funded drones.

"I don't support culling at all, I just think it's barbaric and I understand people need to be protected but people should be responsible and not swim in dangerous areas,” Mr Provest said.

"Don't swim during feeding times at dawn and dusk, in the high risk areas, such as murky waters or through schools of bait fish.”

Mr Provest said shark tagging and the shark alert app implemented by the Department of Primary Industries did not provide enough evidence to predict shark behaviour locally.

Tweed Shire Council Liberal candidate James Owen, a member of the Salt Surf Life Saving Club, said if elected to local government he would lobby for surveillance and training in shark alerts through the use of drones, jet skis and IRBs.

"If you combine four or five surveillance methods, particularly when there's a major event on, you're going to be able to pre-empt a lot of issues,” Mr Owen said.

Mr Owen believed the measure would be cheaper than netting the 9km stretch of beach his club belongs to.

Salt SLSC vice president and marine scientist Dr Robert Slade, who is on the Scientific Advisory Committee for Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation, was in support of surveillance.

"We have probably seen about one shark a year at our beach and most years we wouldn't see a shark at all,” Dr Slade said.

"But there's certainly shark numbers increasing. There's 28,000 humpback whale calves swimming to Antarctica - that's a lot of food supply.

"They increase at about 10% every year and are food for the sharks. With more restrictions on shark fishing there's also less sharks being taken by us.

"It's more than likely the shark population is increasing, we just have to find a way to deal with it.”

On Facebook, Tweed residents were opposed to culling.

Chloe Michelle Ringstad said: "It's their home not ours, we take the risk every day going in the waters.”