Facebook friends say Tweed man on road to recovery

TWEED surfing identity Steven Powell is reportedly showing signs of recovery and has emerged from a coma according to comments on social media.

Mr Powell had been in a coma at Gold Coast University Hospital after being injured during an incident at Hastings Point late on December 23.

A hospital spokeswoman yesterday refused to provide an update on Mr Powell's condition, saying instead that his family had requested privacy.

But reports surfaced on Thursday that the popular surfer had emerged from his coma with Wonda Ritchie sharing an update on Facebook.

"Hi guys,” she wrote. "I noticed there has been a post or two on here about Powelly. For those who know him and don't already know, his mum told me he is awake from the coma and to let everyone know. She is happy he is alive.

"Furthermore I am sending lots of love to them plus positive thoughts for a good recovery too.”

Police initially reported Mr Powell was injured after he jumped from a moving vehicle while being driven home after an altercation with a man earlier in the night.