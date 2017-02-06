Facing the magic in Kirra

FACE Magic and Beauty Therapy Training Australia specialises in providing its clients with high-quality beauty treatments.

Angie Todd started Face Magic to provide personalised programs for each client in order to achieved optimal results.

Winning best beauty training school on the Gold Coast, Face Magic is nationally accredited and offers unique anti-aging, acne, IPL, tattoo removal and body treatments for each client.

We chat with Angie about Face Magic:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I love to see the happiness when our clients step out of the beauty rooms with lovely illuminating skin, seeing instant results for their skin concerns like reducing acne and scarring, pigment, wrinkles, or just feeling fabulous after a spa treatment; relaxed and pampered.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

I think beauty salons need to make sure to have fully experienced staff with real qualifications that match the services they provide. I see too many clients who have received burns, and scarring from unqualified therapists.

What's the biggest advantage to operating a business in Tweed?

We live in an amazing location: lifestyle, fresh air, excellent weather and beaches. These are all great ingredients for healthy skin with sun protection.

Details

Find Face Magic at 7/1 Douglas St, Kirra or phone 07 5599 5568.