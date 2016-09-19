25°
Sport

Fallon goes out a winner as Mustangs secure NRRRL title

Matthew McInerney
| 18th Sep 2016 7:00 PM Updated: 19th Sep 2016 8:26 AM
Hervey Bay rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls versus Tigers - Clancy Fallon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls versus Tigers - Clancy Fallon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT HAS been one of the most emotional weeks in the Murwillumbah Mustangs' history.

Mustangs' stalwart Grant Cook died after he received a head knock during last week's Northern River Regional Rugby League preliminary final against Casino Cougars.

The game was stopped at half-time, and the NRRRL decided to allow Murwillumbah passage to the grand final as they led 8-4 at half time.

The Mustangs family took to Ned Byrne Field in force for today's NRRRL decider against Cudgen Hornets, though few judges gave Murwillumbah a chance against the powerhouse.

 

Murwillumbah Mustang and Anzac Clancy Fallon at home in Smiths Creek.
Murwillumbah Mustang and Anzac Clancy Fallon at home in Smiths Creek. Daniel McKenzie

Murwillumbah's Clancy Fallon, who was part of Hervey Bay Seagulls' minor premiership-winning team in 2015, said he felt "something special was about to happen" before the game.

"I don't know what it was but while we were warming and when we were in the sheds, I just knew something special was going to happen," Fallon said.

"We had no idea how it would go but nobody gave us a chance."

Murwillumbah didn't need luck on its side when every player carried 28-year-old Cook's spirit, and the Mustang produced arguably the most emotionally-driven performance to win 16-14.

While he is newcomer to the squad, Fallon's natural leadership ability was called on at the Mustangs' most vital hour.

He took a number of younger Mustangs under his wing, particularly in the week that followed the late halfback's death.

He said the whole squad lifted to a gear they didn't know they had as they bashed Cudgen out of the contest.

The Mustangs led 14-6 at the break, and held on to win by just two points.

Fallon struggled through tears to explain how he felt.

He, and the wider Mustang family, are understandably devastated at Cook's passing, but had just finished what will be one of the biggest games of their career to win a grand final that means so much more than the silverware they were awarded.

"I can't believe it," Fallon said.

"We've cried together, we've laughed, we've cried again. This week has been terrible but to finish like that..."

Fallon teased retirement leading up to and after last year's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final, but while he ultimately reneged on that decision, the 33-year-old said he was finished.

"After this year with my personal live and everything that's happened on and off the field, I'm happy to say I'm done," Fallon said.

Fallon was famously sent off during last year's BRL grand final, and the forward, who can play prop, second-row and lock, wasn't on the field when the full-time siren sounded this time either.

"I came off with about 10 to go; I did my AC joint," Fallon said.

"It doesn't matter now - we saved the best til last and I'm happily finished."

 

Hervey Bay Seagulls' Clancy Fallon is sent off. Hervey Bay v Past Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final at Salter Oval. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay Seagulls' Clancy Fallon is sent off. Hervey Bay v Past Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final at Salter Oval. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clancy fallon, cudgen hornets, murwillumbah mustangs, northern rivers regional rugby league, nrrrl, rugby league

Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

Murwillumbah honour fallen brother with a premiership in front of a 5000 strong crowd.

Report shows rise in drowning in Australia last year

Report shows an unacceptably high amount of drownings in Australia

280 people drowned in Australian waterways in 2015/16 period

Plan for Cobaki Southern Cross University campus binned

A multi-million-dollar Southern Cross University Cobaki campus will not be going ahead.

Disappointment as multi-million dollar SCU campus dropped

Rod Stewart's unique double-take on stage

LOOK-ALIKE: Rob Caudill as Rod Stewart returns for the Forever Young Encore Tour that hits Twin Towns on Saturday, October 15.

Musician embraces his natural calling.

Local Partners

Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

Kick the Kilos initiative to launch tomorrow.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

John Williamson winding up for another Gympie Muster

John Williamson is bringing some new songs and artists to this year's Muster.

John Williamson is back and ready to put on his best show ever

Latest deals and offers

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US television's night of nights.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3 Cosmos Court, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

If you can find a better value for money ocean access property in this area, then my advice is to buy it TODAY! If you can't find one, then give us a call to get...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

TRY and FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE THIS !

4/10 Tuesley Easement, Southport 4215

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

North facing over a natural waterway this elevated two bedroom unit has magnificent water views and a feeling of privacy that you don't get from most units. The...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

Sensational Palm Beach Unit!

16/1374 Gold Coast Hwy, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

The recent rejuvenation of this unit has maximised space in all areas of the residence to provide a comfortable and cosy lifestyle. The precise workmanship and the...

Stop Looking!

1 Kelvin Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 1 Interest above...

If you are on the hunt for a home that's terrific value for money; convenient to all of our wonderful southern Gold Coast amenities; is in the highly sought-after...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale