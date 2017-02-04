29°
News

Fans flock for Knights Seagulls clash

Daniel McKenzie
| 4th Feb 2017 8:05 PM
Newcastle Knights captain Trent Hodkinson unloads the ball against Tweed Heads Seagulls at Murwillumbah on Saturday
Newcastle Knights captain Trent Hodkinson unloads the ball against Tweed Heads Seagulls at Murwillumbah on Saturday Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FIRST-half Trent Hodkinson master-class has led the Newcastle Knights to a strong victory against Seagulls at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

The patched together Knights' side featuring a host of NSW Cup and part-time players, were too strong for Seagulls, running out convincing 38-22 winners in front of a 1000 strong crowd who packed the stands for the clash.

In his first competitive hit-out of the pre season after recovering from injury, Hodkinson led from the front, with his decision making and ability to find space for his players the difference between the two sides early.

Roaming behind hit-ups, Hodkinson continuously put his players into attacking positions and hit the scoreboard with eight points, after converting four of five tries.

Knights' assistant coach Simon Woolford said Hodkinson was impressive in his first hit-out, with the former NSW Origin half making a big impact.

"He has a lot of composure, so having him out there with the young squad was really beneficial,” Woolford said.

While Hodkinson was benched for the second-half, Woolford said there were no injury concerns, with his star rested only after returning to training post Christmas.

"The plan was always for him to just play the first-half and it was about getting him back into it today,” he said.

"We're managing him a bit differently this year, so he'll have a good hitout in a couple of weeks against the Raiders.”

Knights set up their win early, and hit the scoreboard less than five minutes into match, with a try in the corner to five-eight Jack Clogger.

When Knights' number 13 Faitatoa Faitatoa crossed the line for Knights' second try of the first quarter it was mostly one way traffic from there, with Knights going into the main break 28-16 leaders.

Seagulls came out fighting in the third and, with a weakened Knights side on the field, lifted their completion rate to keep the Knights pegged inside their defensive 20 for most of the third quarter.

The pressure resulted in two tries to cut the margin to 12 points, 28-16.

Seagulls highlight came in the fourth when number two Dave Sheridan intercepted a pass in Seagulls defensive 10 to go the whole length of the field for a try.

But a blistering run and last minute try to Knights' number four Tom Hughes sealed the match.

With a host of senior players missing due to injury and Auckland Nines' duties, Woolford said the match went as well as expected.

"We patched a squad together late in the week and a lot of those part times blokes have been training just twice a week. We made the use of kids today and a few of them stood up too,” he said.

"But all things considered, I think it was a fair hitout.”

Newcastle will play Canberra in two weeks time, with Woolford expecting a full strength side to play as Knights ramp up pre-season preparations before round one of the NRL season.

Scores:

Knights 38 (T: Cogger, Gibbs, Gudgeon 2, Hughes 2, Mata'utia, Phythian G: Hodkinson 4/5, McNamara 1/1, Pearsall 0/1) Seagulls 22

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah murwillumbah mustangs newcastle knights nrl tweed tweed head seagulls tweed sport

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Fans flock for Knights Seagulls clash

Fans flock for Knights Seagulls clash

Knights prove too good for rebuilding Tweed Heads

SPECIAL REPORT: Serious concerns about Lot 3 site

Pottsville Mens Shed members squashed into their current premises at the Pottsville Primary School.

The alternative Men's Shed site might not be viable.

SPECIAL REPORT: 'Let us build at Black Rocks site'

FED UP WAITING: Men's Shed members Roy Dunstan, Michael Ryan, Les Hardy and Peter Howell want the issue resolved.

THE GREAT DEBATE: Men say yes.

SPECIAL REPORT: Pro koala group says no to Men's Shed

Lori Scinto, David Norris, Lyn Dickinson and Lorraine Cobcroft don't want the Pottsville Men's Shed to be built at Black Rocks sports oval.

THE GREAT DEBATE: Society says no

Local Partners

From cane cutter's son to expert in turbo jet engines

SERVING his nation, supporting his community and raising a family - you could say Ray Martin has done it all in his 83 years, but he is not done yet.

'Every week a bonus' for Lismore couple

Soon-to-be parents Rachel Barnes and Reon Mossman.

'I never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.'

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Candice Fox plots another classic

Award-winning author pens colourful and passionate crime story.

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Legacy comes to life on Twin Towns stage

Oh What a Night! A tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is returning to Australia this month.

Jersey Boys' hitmaker career chronicled

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Affordability and Convenience!

22/2 Simpsons Road, Currumbin Waters 4223

Town House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

This three bedroom ensuite townhouse is absolutely terrific value as a home AND a great investment! Situated in a popular, sought after area just minutes to the...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and Mount Warning views this brand new, immaculate home offers 245sqm of...

LAND ON YOUR FEET!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land This peaceful, location is a blank canvas for you to complete the ... UNDER CONTRACT

This peaceful, location is a blank canvas for you to complete the picture and design the home you have always wanted. Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move...

The Best of Both Worlds!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

This combination of such a stylish, elegant home in an inspiring natural location is exceptionally rare to find. Beautifully presented and intelligently designed...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Rainbow Bay's riverside view

Real Estate : 6D / 3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay, NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!