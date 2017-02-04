Fans flock for Knights Seagulls clash

Newcastle Knights captain Trent Hodkinson unloads the ball against Tweed Heads Seagulls at Murwillumbah on Saturday

A FIRST-half Trent Hodkinson master-class has led the Newcastle Knights to a strong victory against Seagulls at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

The patched together Knights' side featuring a host of NSW Cup and part-time players, were too strong for Seagulls, running out convincing 38-22 winners in front of a 1000 strong crowd who packed the stands for the clash.

In his first competitive hit-out of the pre season after recovering from injury, Hodkinson led from the front, with his decision making and ability to find space for his players the difference between the two sides early.

Roaming behind hit-ups, Hodkinson continuously put his players into attacking positions and hit the scoreboard with eight points, after converting four of five tries.

Knights' assistant coach Simon Woolford said Hodkinson was impressive in his first hit-out, with the former NSW Origin half making a big impact.

"He has a lot of composure, so having him out there with the young squad was really beneficial,” Woolford said.

While Hodkinson was benched for the second-half, Woolford said there were no injury concerns, with his star rested only after returning to training post Christmas.

"The plan was always for him to just play the first-half and it was about getting him back into it today,” he said.

"We're managing him a bit differently this year, so he'll have a good hitout in a couple of weeks against the Raiders.”

Knights set up their win early, and hit the scoreboard less than five minutes into match, with a try in the corner to five-eight Jack Clogger.

When Knights' number 13 Faitatoa Faitatoa crossed the line for Knights' second try of the first quarter it was mostly one way traffic from there, with Knights going into the main break 28-16 leaders.

Seagulls came out fighting in the third and, with a weakened Knights side on the field, lifted their completion rate to keep the Knights pegged inside their defensive 20 for most of the third quarter.

The pressure resulted in two tries to cut the margin to 12 points, 28-16.

Seagulls highlight came in the fourth when number two Dave Sheridan intercepted a pass in Seagulls defensive 10 to go the whole length of the field for a try.

But a blistering run and last minute try to Knights' number four Tom Hughes sealed the match.

With a host of senior players missing due to injury and Auckland Nines' duties, Woolford said the match went as well as expected.

"We patched a squad together late in the week and a lot of those part times blokes have been training just twice a week. We made the use of kids today and a few of them stood up too,” he said.

"But all things considered, I think it was a fair hitout.”

Newcastle will play Canberra in two weeks time, with Woolford expecting a full strength side to play as Knights ramp up pre-season preparations before round one of the NRL season.

Scores:

Knights 38 (T: Cogger, Gibbs, Gudgeon 2, Hughes 2, Mata'utia, Phythian G: Hodkinson 4/5, McNamara 1/1, Pearsall 0/1) Seagulls 22