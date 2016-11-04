23°
Fans to meet the man behind the monster

Daniel McKenzie
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
American actor Ian Bohen from Teen Wolf will be just one celebrity attending Supanova in Brisbane from November 11.
American actor Ian Bohen from Teen Wolf will be just one celebrity attending Supanova in Brisbane from November 11. contributed

FROM a Herculian god to a legendary Wild West sheriff, and most recently a psychotic werewolf, the many character traits employed by American actor Ian Bohen shine through in the faces he portrays on screen.

But when the cameras go off, the Teen Wolf star's facade fades as quickly as it went on... mostly.

"Clearly I'm not a homicidal psychopath but I can be cheeky at times,” Bohen tells APN with a laugh.

"I play the bad guy but I go for the positives and try for a bit of humour, so I don't need to shake it off.”

With an impressive resume, the 40-year-old Californian native who got his break playing a young Wyatt Earp in the Oscar nominated film by the same name is Australia-bound for pop culture expo, Supanova.

Starting in 2002 to showcase sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime, manga, games and cosplay, Supanova has grown to become Australia's own Comic Con, providing intimate access for fans to stars like Bohen, who will make his first trip to the region after one previous visit Down Under.

Best known by fans as revenge-driven, alpha werewolf Peter Hale in TV drama Teen Wolf, Bohen will join the likes of Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle), Lucy Hal (Pretty Little Liars), and Jason Mewes (Jay & Silent Bob) at the expo where stars will be partly in character, but partly themselves, which Bowen said was always a highlight

"It's a very good blend of both of us, not completely character but not completely real life, the parts of you you want to highlight will come out,” he said.

"You might be setting at a table with 15 odd people and people just want a little proximity to the characters they see.

"With me playing the bad guy (on TV), they meet me and realise I'm not a complete a**hole, they enjoy that.

"You can tell how much fun they're having and I get a kick out of that, so I hope that the people want to come out and see Peter for a little bit.”

Bohen will be doing meet and greets, sitting on panels, and signing autographs with his acting brethren, who he's looking forward to exploring the south-east Queensland coastline with.

Bohen says he'll have no trouble keeping busy and when the cameras go off once more, the regular guy will return.

"I'm hoping the weather is nice, I'd love to go shark diving and a friend is a tennis pro in Brisbane, so I'll try and do that,” he said.

"Between tennis and the beach, I'll be all sorted.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  brisbane convention centre ian bohen supanova pop culture expo teen wolf wyatt earp

