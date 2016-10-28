27°
Far North Coast lifesavers in sprints

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Oct 2016 5:30 PM
SPEED QUEENS: Cabarita SLSC's Charisma Cooper, 14 and Claudia Crawford, 15, and set for strong performances in Round One of the Fastest Man On Sand tomorrow.
SPEED QUEENS: Cabarita SLSC's Charisma Cooper, 14 and Claudia Crawford, 15, and set for strong performances in Round One of the Fastest Man On Sand tomorrow.

FAR North Coast Branch surf life saving clubs are set to figure strongly in today's Cudgen Classic and Round One of the Fastest Man on Sand at Kurrawa tomorrow.

After strong results in the Far North Coast Branch's first official carnival of the season last Sunday, the region's clubs are gearing up for an assault on the water and land competitions.

Far North club Cabarita Beach SLSC had a team of about 30 aged 11 to 19 in the season kick-off at Lennox Head last Sunday and set the tone for a strong season.

Cabarita Beach carnival manager Kerri Sommerville said the club had assembled a group of experienced and new competitors who were gunning for higher honours, with the Far North Interbranch Team, after strong performances.

"We had experienced and past competitors and even had new competitors who had never competed at a carnival before who were just there to get a taste of what they have to look forward to,” Sommerville said.

"It was not the greatest conditions and the best weather, but everyone did the club proud,” she said.

Far North Coast will take up to 30 athletes from under-11s to 17s to the Fastest Man On Sand tomorrow, led by Cabarita Beach SLSC speed queen Claudia Crawford, who took out the under-17s Sprint in Lennox Head.

This will be Far North Coast's biggest side to compete in the competition and branch manager Belinda Pye said the side would look to get off to a strong start ahead of Round Two on November 12 in Mooloolaba.

Pye said those north of the border had been put on notice after Far North's efforts in their first season last year.

"Last year the side did well with a couple of athletes winning the series,” she said.

"We've got a bigger team this year and we're creating a State of Origin theme.

" We're making our presence felt.”

Far North Coast's next Carnival is at Yamba on Sunday week.

Topics:  cabarita slsc cudgen headland surf life saving club far north coast fastest man on sand sport surf life saving australia

