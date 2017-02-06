Farmers ready to head to markets across the shire

TWEED Shire Council has approved development applications for a series of markets across the shire.

While most of the market DAs were up for renewal, council spent time during its Thursday meeting last week to discuss an organic farmers market at Kingscliff.

Councillor James Owen said he supported markets like the new Kingscliff Village Farm Markets because he believed Tweed needed better access to fresh produce.

"This is something so different to what we currently have,” Cr Owen said. The DA approval will provide opportunities to farmers like David MacKenzie, who gave up his plumbing job after 33 years to grow fresh produce in North Tumbulgum.

Mr MacKenzie said he's now able to start selling his fresh produce for the first time at the new Kingscliff market, due to open next month.

"I was getting very disillusioned about what I was doing because I was growing the stuff and turning it back into soil,” Mr MacKenzie said.

"It's an industry that doesn't make a lot of money. Farmers should be entitled to make money. So, having access to these markets is a big blessing in disguise.”

Mr MacKenzie said there's a greater need for farmers' markets across the shire.

"A lot of people want somewhere different to Coles and Woolworths,” he said.