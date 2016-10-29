Fashionista dishes advice on what to wear for the races

CARNIVAL SEASON: Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scarfe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store.

ANYTHING goes for this year's Melbourne Cup when it comes to fashion.

That's the expert advice from national general manager of fashion at Harris Scarfe, now located at Tweed City, if you're seeking it for Tuesday, November 1.

Nicole Naccarella is overseeing a huge rollout of fashions in the new chain store to rival Target and Myers, and says "personal style” is tipped to be the winner this racing carnival season.

"But we are seeing some strong trends and favourites in buying with customers this season including the timeless polka dot,” Ms Naccarella said.

"Monochromes which suit all ages and is simple yet refined and can be worn throughout the year.

"Go bold this year with stripes or exotic prints and as always florals are a standout popular choice.

"It's spring time after all and reflecting the season with the colour and vibrancy of our environment is always a popular and pretty choice.”

Ms Naccarella says Harris Scarfe has a credible fashion offering garments that provide great attention to detail, lace, prints, colours.

Dresses for our age, by Harris Scarfe: