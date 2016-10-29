Fashionista dishes advice on what to wear for the races

ANYTHING goes for this year's Melbourne Cup when it comes to fashion.
That's the expert advice from national general manager of fashion at Harris Scarfe, now located at Tweed City, if you're seeking it for Tuesday, November 1.
Nicole Naccarella is overseeing a huge rollout of fashions in the new chain store to rival Target and Myers, and says "personal style” is tipped to be the winner this racing carnival season.
"But we are seeing some strong trends and favourites in buying with customers this season including the timeless polka dot,” Ms Naccarella said.
"Monochromes which suit all ages and is simple yet refined and can be worn throughout the year.
"Go bold this year with stripes or exotic prints and as always florals are a standout popular choice.
"It's spring time after all and reflecting the season with the colour and vibrancy of our environment is always a popular and pretty choice.”
Ms Naccarella says Harris Scarfe has a credible fashion offering garments that provide great attention to detail, lace, prints, colours.
Dresses for our age, by Harris Scarfe:
- 20s: "Your outfit should always be at knee length for a classy day at the races. In your 20's you can be daring enough to go a little over the top with your headwear and accessories - definitely go for an individual look by adding and layering to your outfit. And with all of our age ranges, ballet flats in your handbag. Never ever take your shoes off at the end of a race day.”
- 30s: "Make up is key for 30's Natural is timeless - bronze smoky eyes coupled with pink or peach lipstick looks effortless and classy. Add key pieces that are a talking point.”
- 40s: You want comfort but elegance. "Represent your personality and style with a key feature. Let your whole outfit speak for you, not just one item.”
- 50s: "Be brave and confident. Don't be afraid to wear bold, bright or patterned dresses. At the races you're meant to stand out.” Choose items that fit well, include your under garments, and think body contouring to help highlight your outfit. Consider a colour theme that represents who you are and where you are in your life - and boldly display your message on your body.
- 60s: "Solid colours work well. Add a creative contrast with difference - coloured shoes, bag and hat. If you are more conservative, go neutrals, but if you have some energy to your personality, create a wow moment with a distinguished piece. Or look for a refined elegant look - monochrome, simple, basic yet refined and elegant.”