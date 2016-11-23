24°
Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Nikki Todd | 23rd Nov 2016 1:31 PM
Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.
Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.

WATCHING her mother struggle with the burden of caring for her younger brother, who suffers from a mental disability, has prompted a Banora Point woman to take a stand.

Natasha Whitaker, 41, is undertaking research as part of her Honours degree in Social Sciences at Southern Cross University, delving into the accommodation and support options available for people on the Disability Support Pension.

Originally from Coffs Harbour, where her brother and mother still live, Ms Whitaker said her family had struggled with her brother, now aged 39 years, diagnosed with several mental disabilities since childhood and unable to fully care for himself.

"My brother is on the Disability Support Pension for life,” Ms Whitaker said.

"He struggles on a weekly basis to make ends meet, to eat, to pay his essential bills and to literally survive; quality of life does not come into play on an income such as the DSP.

"Over the years I have watched my mother pay my brother's rent, struggle to get him accommodation due to the stigma in the rental market of being on any kind of pension.

"She has struggled to get him help, paid his medical, dental, psychology bills and made sure his house is always clean and his daughter is fed and clothed well.”

CARER CONCERN: Natasha Whitaker with her mum and brother.
CARER CONCERN: Natasha Whitaker with her mum and brother.

Ms Whitaker said her mother did not receive any government benefits as she did not live with her son.

She cannot gain government help because she does not live, bath or feed him even though she often drives 10 to 15 minutes to bring him a home-cooked tea at night,” she said.

"My mother is literally stretched between her life, her work and my brother and his daughter. She is 60 this year and retirement is looming and I fear for her health, her mental health, her social life and her ability to even retire.

"I also fear for the day when I will take her place, as his help.

"With the housing shortages, pressure is placed on those with incomes such as the DSP and rental prices are hard enough for me to pay, let alone a father and daughter on a pension.”

Ms Whitaker, who aims to pursue a PhD, is hoping her research will prompt government change.

"I feel the only way to help my brother is to give a voice to this cohort and try to spark some interest or policy change around this issue,” she said.

Ms Whitaker is calling for residents in a similar situation to contact her as part of her research.

FAST FACTS:

If you are caring for someone on the DSP and suffering financial and social hardship and would like to share your story contact Natasha at ianandtash@bigpond.com

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  carers allowance disability support pension natasha whitaker southern cross university

