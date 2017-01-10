Feel good vibes for Australia Day

BARBECUES, beer and Triple J's hottest 100 are staples of Australia Day culture and on January 26, a new music festival will join the fold.

Set to be held at Country Paradise Parklands on the Gold Coast, the inaugural Gathering Feel Good Music Festival will feature international DJ's and upbeat artists.

Festival Director Peter Sheill said the first time music festival had an appeal to lift-off and it's fledging popularity could only grow stronger.

"Already the interest has been taking off since we launched in November. (There'll be) a sensational collaboration of music, artists, over 35 producers, three stages and some of the best light shows to be seen,” Sheill said.

Artists signed include Dick Trevor (UK), Ranji (Israel), Tristan (UK), The Upbeats (NZ), Dusty Kid (ITA), Perfect Stranger (US), Killerwatts (UK) and Gaudi (UK).

The festival also will provide feel-good experiences,with a Body, Mind and Spirit Village set up on site.

Health and well-being consultants, lifestyle coaches, natural living village insights, a Tipi Village, local Indigenous representation, spiritual insights and guidance, massage, natural clothing and hand-made crafts will all be available. Visit gatheringfestival.com.au.