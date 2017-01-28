Female bowlers dominate premier league highlights

Former national player Julie Keegan skippered the biggest win of the Premier league round.

THERE were so many highlights in round three of the Premier League last Saturday, but the stand out feature for me in this open competition is how well the women are playing and leading the way on the green.

World champion Jo Edwards played her first match for Pine Rivers on the weekend in the PLQ along with many of the top lady bowlers in the state.

The closest match of the round was a 51/51 draw between top teams Broadbeach and Helensvale.

Broadbeach won on two wins - Ryan Burnett 20/17 over Nathan Rice, Kevin Anderson 18/16 over Brett Wilkie but Helensvale's Mark Casey won over Ryan Bester by five shots 18/13 to even the ledger.

The Premier A-grade (four rinks), run in conjunction with the Premier League, has many of the top lady bowlers in the state.

Former national squad member Julie Keegan skipped her Broadbeach rink of Lyn Cuthbertson, Michael Keegan and Christina Pavlov to the biggest win of the round 34/5.

Dee Robertson, Cassandra and Bolivia Millerick, Sue McKenzie and Gail Waitai, all top lady bowlers, fill eight places in the field of 16 for Broadbeach.

Champion Ester Regan, now playing for Kawana, holds the top skipper position on the overall table with three wins in the first three rounds and Keegan and Maria Rigby are also in top 10 on the skips table.

Top players Noelene Dutton leads in Premier grade for Hamilton and South Tweed's Sally Hickman is a top lead in the A-grade for the Sharks.

Tweed Heads Ospreys, back in the PLQ after a 10-year absence, lies second on the ladder undefeated after three rounds and has a fair share of top lady bowlers in both Premier grade and A-grade.

Jessica Srisamruaybai and Kristy Thatcher played up front in Paul Girdler's rink and won 33/7 on the Tweed Indoor last Saturday.

Melissa Larcombe skips for the A-grade for the Ospreys and Hiro Emura plays lead.

The massive Premier 7's across south-east Queensland has many ladies in the seven-a-side format, with well known Gold Coasters Fiona Hall and Ellen Joslin playing for Mudgeeraba.

The open premier league features the best men bowlers playing week by week each Saturday for 11 rounds but also allows the women to compete with and against the men and from all accounts the ladies can hold their own in all grades of our great sport of lawn bowls.

Meanwhile, an opportunity exists for youthful bowlers who are interested in volunteering for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

There are currently around 20 positions that require to be filled, so it would be recommended to get in quickly.

Those interested should email CG2018 Lawn Bowls Manager Mark Casey on mark.casey@goldoc.com and he will assist you to ensure you get one of the vacant spots.