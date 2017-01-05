Festival goers fall foul of the law at Falls

Police walk through the crowd at Falls Festival in Byron.

POLICE were kept busy at the Byron leg of the Falls Festival, cracking down on fence jumpers, drugs and violence.

Officers reported the estimated 23,000 per day crowd was generally well behaved, with Tweed Byron LAC managing the operation and providing a 24-hour police presence.

During the event police searched 27 people and 15 vehicles with five people falling foul of the law for drug offences.

Fence jumping was another issue, prompting police to issue 29 trespassing fines.

Police also responded to a number of other incidents including assaults, thefts, intoxication, offensive behaviour and resisting arrest.