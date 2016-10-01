Fight for Tweed MRI

THE tireless campaign for Tweed Hospital services is set to continue, this time with the added firepower of Federal MP Justine Elliot and Queensland medical equipment company Able Medico.

They will join forces in support of the Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council in a campaign for a fully rebateable MRI scanner, to boost the partially rebateable service currently leaving many Tweed patients out of pocket. Although Lismore, Gold Coast and Robina Hospitals have a fully rebateable MRI, the Tweed's application, several years in the making, was knocked back by the Federal Health Department this week.

"I've made representations to Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley specifically about this case and am calling upon her to make sure there's the full Medicare

funding here for the MRI,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Parliament will be sitting the week after next, so I'll be raising it then, I'm going to keep the pressure up within the parliament.

"The government really has to commit to this because it's such a much-needed service.”

Able Medico managing partner Mark Grahame said it was "wrong” for the Tweed Hospital to miss out, with the size and growth of the region's population and growing demand on the hospital demonstrating a strong case for it.

"If a patient needs an MRI that's not on the rebateable list, they either need to pay the gap over the counter or go to Robina where the wait list is three to four weeks, or Lismore with a wait time of five to six weeks,” Mr Grahame said.

Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, is used to provide an image of the body for health diagnosis, with MRI scanners considered safer than the use of x-ray technology. Currently only examinations for patients younger than 16 years, and a narrow list of other scans, are fully rebateable at Tweed. Tweed Medical Staff Council chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones said clinicians were grateful for the support and reiterated his message for a fair go for the hospital in the lead up to the federal election earlier this year.

"We are not asking for anything extraordinary or extravagant, we just want basic medical services for our population,” he said.