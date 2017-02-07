Fight is on to save bus routes amid concerns of changes

CHANGES?: Residents are concerned about possible Surfside Buslines route changes.

SURFSIDE Buslines has come under fire from residents criticising the transport company, claiming crucial bus routes are on the chopping block.

Transport NSW offered assurance no changes have been made but confirmed there had been a request from Surfside Buslines.

Several complaints about possible cancellations or re-routes were made to the Tweed Daily News on behalf of elderly Tweed Heads residents who live near Greenway Dr.

"This is the only way some of these people can get to the shops or doctors,” one resident said.

"This is a disgrace. These are elderly, vulnerable people and they can't walk any further. Surfside is taking away the only independence they have left in order to save some (dollars).”

Another reader said the 602 and the 604 routes would be affected. NSW Transport denied services had been changed or cancelled.

"The local bus operator, Surfside, has requested some variations of routes,” a NSW Transport spokesman said.

"This is standard business practice, especially at the start of the year.

"Transport for NSW is currently considering the request. Our main consideration is always whether any changes would maintain, or improve the level of services for customers.”