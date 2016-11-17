Filming at Froggy's Beach leads to road closures

Road closures at Rainbow Bay as filming continues on set of The Flammable Children.

SNAPPER Rocks Road has been closed for the filming of new film Flammable Children at Rainbow Bay, near Coolangatta.

While there's been no reports of leading stars Kylie Minogue and Julian McMahon being on set, the road was blocked off from the public outside of the Rainbow Bay Surf Life Saving Club as filming continued today.

Filming began for the new film, which was written and directed by Stephan Elliot, in October at Rainbow Bay and in the Northern Gold Coast.

The film is set in the 1970s and follows the story of a young boy, played by Atticus Robb, who has developed a crush on his neighbour, their eccentric parents and the excitement of a seaside town after a whale has washed ashore.