Finals clash for 'Cookie'

Flowers are left on the fence outside the Murwillumbah Mustangs' home ground following the tragic death of half-back Grant Cook on Sunday.

A MINUTE of clapping will open the bittersweet grand final clash between the Murwillumbah Mustangs and Cudgen Hornets tomorrow, a match in honour of Grant Cook.

The popular father-of-two died last Sunday after he was injured during a tackle at a Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League preliminary finals against the Casino Cougars.

The semi-final was abandoned at half-time with the Mustangs leading 8:4 with the NRRRL deciding the side would progress to the finals, expecting at least 5000 spectators at the Ned Byrne Field at Cudgen tomorrow.

NRRRL president Brian Rix said the community had been deeply touched by Mr Cook's shock death and would rally hard behind the players as they gave it "their all” for the A-Grade derby.

"The Murwillumbah boys will be out there playing for their mate and Cudgen would have been the form team towards the end of the season, so they'll be tough,” Mr Rix said.

"We're doing a minute of clapping prior to the game starting, and asking all of the teams to wear black armbands on Sunday in honour of Grant.”

Mr Rix said the loss of the second-rower who moved to Murwillumbah after playing A grade for Mullumbimby, will be felt.

The 28-year-old has been a quality player since his days at Mount St Patrick College, Murwillumbah.

"To be a regular first grade player on the Northern Rivers is a big achievement for any player,” Mr Rix said.

'Cookie' t-shirts will fundraise for Grant Cook's bereaved family. Contributed /Facebook

"He was a very happy guy, nothing really worried him, so I'm sure he wouldn't have wanted the one minute's silence.”

Cudgen Hornets president Aaron Bryant said the anticipated clash would be a celebration of Cookie and the game of league.

"Everyone is banding together and that's why we play footy, that's why it's the greatest game there is,” Mr Bryant said.

"It will be an emotional day for all involved, we're fully respecting of what's occurred, but we still need to knuckle down and win a grand final.”

Murwillumbah Football Club coach Dean Milosevic said the club and Mustangs', both sharing the Courthouse Hotel as a sponsor, had a strong mutual respect and will support the game, after playing their own grand final at Broadbeach tonight.

"We want to wish the family and the boys all the best and we'll go to Cudgen and support them to pay our respects.”

Tweed Men of League branch welfare officer Neil Pringle said the power of community spirit ahead of the game could be felt, with the league community raising thousands of dollars for Mr Cook's bereaved family.

Mr Cook leaves behind high school sweetheart Colleen Cook and children, Carter, 3, and Mia, 2.

"I'm sure tens of thousands will be raised on Sunday - the game will be one hell of a celebration of young Grant Cook's life,” Mr Pringle said. "It will be the culmination of the season, between two competitive teams. The tragic death of the Murwillumbah half-back has made this grand final more poignant.

"These blokes are gonna go out there and give it their all.” A Mustangs' t-shirt drive saw 500 shirts bearing Mr Cook's photo and nickname sell-out, while a Go Fund Me campaign raised over $15000.

"That's a true tribute to Grant and what sort of a player and person he was,” Mr Rix said. Gates open at 8.30am, U18 kick-off 11am.

How to help:

Donate:

Murwillumbah Ruby League Football Club Limited.

Account Number: 449486661, BSB: 112879

Volunteer:

To help with the bucket collection, contact Men of League's Neil Pringle: 0427 363 438.