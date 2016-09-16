Fingal dad Ray 'Bear' Brooks locked up over 29 charges

A FINGAL father of three, nicknamed 'the Bear', was sentenced to 16 months jail at Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday after being found guilty of 29 drug, theft, driving and weapons offences.

Ray Kenneth Brooks, 39, was arrested by Tweed- Byron LAC police on Wednesday at Pottsville after detectives made a public appeal to locate the man wanted for breach of Supreme Court bail.

On the day of his arrest on September 14, he was found in possession of methylamphetamine.

Brooks had earlier been convicted on a string of charges after failing to appear in Lismore Local Court on August 30 and September 6 and 8.

Those charges included possession of a glass pipe, 12 grams of cannabis, 3 x 80mg oxycodone tablets, 23 films of naloxone, diazepam tablets, four vials of steroids, 0.18g of pseudoephedrine, a vial of methylprednisolone, stolen credit cards and a stolen Medicare card from Banora Point on November 27 last year.

The same day, Brooks was raided by police at a Fingal Heads property and found to be in possession of five slingshots and 130 stolen goods, including Apple-branded Macbooks Pro laptops, IPhones, HP branded laptops and Samsung mobile phones.

Stolen goods at Fingal also included trademen's tools in metal chests and tool boxes, including branded drills, chainsaws, petrol blowers, grinders, hammer drills, sanders and spray paints.

In court documents, police stated when they raided the Lagoon Rd property, a locked bedroom within the house had the words "Bear Room" written on it.

Police also stated Brooks was unemployed and with a history of drug and violence-related offences.

Brooks was given a cumulative 30-year driving ban on Thursday at Byron for 18 driving while disqualified offences, captured on CCTV at Banora Point from November 20-22, 2015.

An appeal for that sentence was lodged by Tweed Heads-based defence criminal lawyer Phillip Mulherin, on the grounds the penalty was too severe.

Brooks is also set for a mention on two counts of a serious indictable offence, for the alleged supply of crystal meth (two amounts of 24.5g and 30g each).

Brooks is due for a mention on those charges at Lismore District Court via video link on September 20.

With a non-parole period of 12 months, the earliest release date for Brooks is March 14 next year.

Brook's lawyer Mulherin declined to make any comment.