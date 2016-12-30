Firearms found in home after domestic dispute

A MAN will face court today charged with firearm and drug offences following an alleged domestic violence incident at a home at Pottsville.

About 10am on Monday (19 December 2016), officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended a home at Lennon Circuit after reports of a domestic violence incident, but a man is alleged to have already left the scene.

When officers searched the home they seized a loaded handgun, methyl amphetamine and cannabis, while they seized an SKS semi-automatic assault rifle, ammunition and military ordinance from a shed.

Acting on information received, officers attended a home on Urliup Road at Carool, about 15km south-west of Tweed Heads, shortly before 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday 29 December 2016) and about 3.50pm a 42-year-old man surrendered to police and was arrested.

The man was taken to Tweeds Heads Police Station where he was charged with 11 offences including two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of not keeping firearm safely, three counts of possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today (Friday 30 December 2016).