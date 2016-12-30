27°
Fireworks to light up the New Year sky

Daniel McKenzie
| 30th Dec 2016 2:16 PM
BRING IT ON: Here's to a great 2017!
MAGICAL fireworks displays will light up the Tweed skies for New Year's Eve, with several opportunities to catch the centrepiece of celebrations across the region.

The entry into 2017 is set to be memorable, with family-friendly firework time slots, live music and entertainment ensuring Tweed is the place to be for New Year's.

Crabbes Creek Community Hall is a highlight with celebrations to mark the village's 20th New Year's Eve Carnival, with two big fireworks displays on offer.

What started out as a fireworks display for locals two decades ago has grown to be a major part of New Year's on the Tweed and organiser Kylie Dunne said up to 900 people were expected to attend this year.

Just off the Pacific Motorway and a stone's throw from Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands, Ms Dunne said celebrations including two live bands, fire twirlers and a bucking bull would be on offer.

"It's a family-friendly event and we've got over $10,000 worth of fireworks,” she said.

"It's fully fenced and adults can sit down, have a drink and enjoy it, with lots of things for kids to do and see without being bored.”

The action starts at 6pm, entry is $15 for adults $5 children (5 to 12), while children under five are free. A ride pass is $5.

Chinderah Tavern is also a family friendly spot to enjoy New Year's, with celebrations from 4pm on the riverfront and fireworks from 9pm.

Fireworks will also light up the sky at Salt Village, Kingscliff at 9pm and can be viewed from Salt Bar Beachbar and Bistro, Peppers Salt Resort and Spa, Mantra on Salt Beach and the eastern end of Central Park.

Those wanting to get wet can head to Club Banora, with a giant pool party and two fireworks displays at 9pm and midnight.

Big celebrations are planned for the border, with Twin Towns hosting live entertainment, highlighted by a gala celebration at Horizons, a prime spot for viewing Tweed Shire Council's fireworks display at 9pm and midnight.

Thanks to Daylight Saving, revellers can hop over the border and ring in the New Year a second time in Queensland, with fireworks displays from Coolangatta Beach, right up the coastline.

Revellers can enter a time warp at Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club, with live music going back to the future for New Year's.

Tweed band Livin' in the 70's will perform two, two-hour sets from the 70's and 80's to ring in 2017.

Band member Rob Rhodes said the group decided to expand on their normal 1970s set to include the special 1980s set for maximum fun.

"If you love great live music and a band that likes to put on a show and loves a good time, you'll want to come along,” Rhodes said.

Fireworks: Where to watch

Tweed Heads: 9pm and midnight at Jack Evans Boat Harbour

Crabbes Creek: 9pm and midnight at the community hall

Banora Point: 9pm and midnight at Club Banora

Chinderah: 9pm at Chinderah Tavern

Kingscliff: Salt Village at 9pm

Coolangatta: Midnight (Qld) on the beach

Topics:  2017 club banora crabbes creek entertainment fireworks new years new years eve northern rivers tweed tweed heads twin towns

