Firies' festive message

SAFETY FIRST: Tweed Heads firefighters Neil King, Station Officer Mark Johnson and Angus Wilson are reminding people to stay safe this Christmas.

THE crew at Tweed Heads Fire Station are reminding people to stay safe this Christmas season.

Tweed Heads station officer Mark Johnson said people tended to celebrate the festive season by spending time with friends and family, often around barbecues or in the kitchen.

He said it was important residents made some time to check their smoke alarms were working and replaced them if needed.

Additionally, Fire Rescue NSW Tweed Heads would like to urge people to "take extra care and keep looking when cooking”, and to follow these safety tips:

Service and maintain your barbecue correctly; check cylinders for rust or damage and make sure connections are clear and fit properly before lighting

Avoid cooking under the influence of alcohol

Keep looking when cooking

Invest in a fire extinguisher or fire blanket

Never put water on a fat fire

Never use outdoor gas cookers inside

Make sure you re-alarm your home with a 10-year photoelectric smoke alarm

If a fire does occur, get out, stay out and call Triple Zero (000).

Call 07 5536 2222 with questions.