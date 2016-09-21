21°
'Fitspiration': you can have a hot bikini bod in your 40s

Alina Rylko
| 21st Sep 2016 2:47 PM
INSPIRATION: Health coach Wendy van den Akker, 49, at Cugden Creek.
INSPIRATION: Health coach Wendy van den Akker, 49, at Cugden Creek. SCOTT POWICK

MUMS: When you put a bikini on do you want a fit body like Wendy van den Akker?

You should keep that little goal in mind if you want to lose weight, says the mother-of-three from Palm Beach, who is sharing her weight loss tips for our Kick the Kilos campaign.

Ms van den Akker was 46-years when she tried body-building for the first time, which just goes to show that age should be no barrier, or excuse, to get into a bikini.

Now a Herbalife health coach and personal trainer, Ms van den Akker is well-versed in the many reasons why being in your 40s, or a busy mum, contributes to piling on the kilos.

"I've had three children and you do tend to hang on to a bit to feed the baby, so your body does need an extra layer of goodness,” she said.

"In your 40s, the weight creeps on and you're all about the kids and you forget about yourself, and you pick at the kids meals just because you don't want to have waste.

"You tend to slow down so your metabolism slows down and your body gets sluggish.

"People get to a certain point we're they're 10kg overweight and they think, it's too hard for me now, I can't do it and what's the point? But there are things you can do.”

Ms van den Akker uses an 80% nutrition and 20% exercise regime focus, with a high protein diet and bursts of high-cardio exercise for weight loss.

But motivation was also critical.

"I think you have to have a goal. It's all about making that decision,” she said.

"You just make a decision to either stay the way you are and just keep going, or you have a goal and you're going to change.

"Your goal might be a wedding, a holiday, or summer, and you say by this date I need that weight and then break it down in a week-to-week to plan.”

Ms van den Akker tried a number of dieting approaches before realising her choice was Herbalife.

She now works from home, selling Herbalife shakes consisting of nutrient supplements.

"There's just so much information out there; there's high carb, Paleo, low fat and whatever else, when really it's just getting the right balance,” she said.

"People go and kill themselves at the gym and wonder why they're not losing weight, and they really have to get their nutrition right.

"Protein and water are the key, if you don't eat the right sorts of food or drink enough water your body goes into starvation mode and wants to hang onto every thing because you're not getting the nutrition you actually need.

"It's amazing when your body does get everything in balance you're not hungry.”

  • Try a three-day challenge with Wendy to kick start your weight loss: Wendy 'Health Coach' van den Akker 0432 305 044.
  • Sign on to the Tweed Daily News Kick the Kilos campaign. Download the Strava app today, click on running, clubs, kick the kilos and join the Tweed Daily News group.

Let's get running!

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  herbalife, kick the kilos challenge, kick the kilos tweed, strava app, wendy van den akker

