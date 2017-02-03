Fitzpatrick sisters right at home against Canada

Madison Fitzpatrick playing for Queensland against Canada. The series moves to Murwillumbah on Saturday

Star Tweed player Madison Fitzpatrick will have one eye on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo when she returns to Tweed for a match against Canada on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick, a Casuarina Hockey Club junior, will link up with sister Savannah Fitzpatrick for the Queensland Scorchers, to play world number 18 ranked side Canada at Murwillumbah.

The match is game seven of an eight-game series between reigning Australian Hockey League (AHL) premiers Queensland and Canada.

Perth-based Fitzpatrick said she looked forward to playing in front of family and friends.

"It'll be good to be around everyone you've played with since you were a kid, it's been a while,” Fitzpatrick said.

"I feel like, with everyone there, it's going to make me even more motivated.”

Queensland drew game one 2-all at Runaway Bay last Monday, before Canada won 4-1, 3-1, 2-1 and 2-1.

Queensland won 3-1 in game five with a more senior squad but has since reverted to a younger squad. The side, which incudes Tweed young gun Zoe Smart, meant the Fitzpatricks have senior roles.

"It's more of a development series, we're still trying to win, but we have very young girls out there,” Fitzpatrick said.

"With a different group coming through, we're trying to pass on to the other girls what we know.”

When the series wraps up, Fitzpatrick will link up with the Hockeyroos' squad on the Gold Coast under new coach Paul Gaudoin following the sacking of Adam Commens.

Putting the disappointment of missing Rio selection Olympics behind her, Fitzpatrick said she was focussed on staking a claim for a permanent Hockeyroos' spot.

"I'm excited about a new group coming through and a new culture under a new coaching staff,” she said.

With a new era fast approaching for the Hockeyroos, the penalty corner specialist is up for the challenge.

"I'm just trying to tick all the boxes and give them (Hockeyroos) no reason to not pick me,” Fitzpatrick said.

"I was competing with 27-28 year olds for Rio and some will retire after the Commonwealth Games, so I feel Tokyo is definitely reachable.”

The match gets underway at 5pm Saturday at Tweed Border Hockey fields, in Murwillumbah.