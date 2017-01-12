Five men charged over alleged torturing at mechanic shop

Alexander Francis Pasquill, 24, coming out of the Southport Watchhouse.

A FOURTH person has faced a Gold Coast court in relation to the torture of another man at a Southport mechanics last week.

Late yesterday Yunus Badaa, 24, was charged with torture, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and armed robbery.

On January 5 police were called to a George St unit where they found a 26-year-old Loganholme man bloodied and beaten.

The victim claimed he was taken from his home by a group of up to 16 people, who blindfolded him before taking him to a Brisbane address and then a Southport mechanics.

It is alleged the victim was assaulted, tied to a chair, had his groin cut and had paint thinner poured on him.

Badaa was granted bail this morning by magistrate Kay Philipson.

Duty lawyer Dave Garratt, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, told the court the Kuraby man was not alleged to have participated in the assault but police say he was present at the Southport address during the violent attack.

Badaa, who works as a brick layer, is required to report to police three days a week.

His matter will return to court on February 2.

A fifth man, Victor Wolfram, 24, who was also charged yesterday over the alleged torture but will appear in court later today.

The two men were charged in addition to Parkwood mechanic Alexander Pasquill, 24, who was charged last week, and Jaymin Higham, 30, of Mermaid Waters, who were both granted bail.

Another man, Giovanni Vladik, appeared in a Brisbane court yesterday in relation to the alleged incident but was remanded in custody.

The five men charged are all known to each other and police expect more people will be charged as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.