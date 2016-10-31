FNC burns up Fastest on Sand

Cudgen Headland's Sienna Lee received a bronze medal in Flags at Round One of The Fastest Man on Sand at Kurrawa on Sunday

FAR North Coast (FNC) Branch clubs have left their mark on the Fastest Man on Sand competition after a strong performance in Round One at Kurrawa on Sunday.

With the largest contingent of athletes, Far North Coast clubs brought home seven medals in beach sprint competitions from under-11s to 17s, highlighted by Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club junior Stirling Crawford (under-13s), who claimed a gold and a silver in Flags and Sprints respectively.

Far North Coast Branch competitors at Round One of the Fastest Man on Sand competition at Kurrawa on Sunday. Contributed

Byron's Brad Hunt finished second in sprint for age group but fifth in opens against men, while Cabarita's Claudia Crawford, 15, placed fourth in sprints against three world champions in under-17s.

FNC branch manager Belinda Pye said most of their competitors made it to the finals against the bigger Queensland clubs, with a host of top six finishes a highlight of the carnival.

"Most of the kids on the team all made it to a final which is fantastic at this level of competition,” Pye said.

"First time competitors Noah Waldock, Xane Bowen and Kohbe Tapsall-Stallan had brilliant day and enjoy their first experience of competing at the high level.

"But every single competitor did exceptionally well.”

Pye said the clubs representing FNC had pulled together and were like one big family, which spurred on their results.

"They compete individually but when they come together under the branch banner, they support each other and have that sportsmanship and camaraderie,” she said.

Far North Coast Branch competitors gather at Round One of the Fastest Man on Sand at Kurrawa on Sunday. Contributed

Pye said that camaraderie was extending to new members, with numbers up on this time last year.

"The training squad's getting larger and I think there's a beachie revival happening,” she said.

"We've got a dedicated crew and it's snowballing. We're attracting more and more.”

Round Two of the Fastest Man on Sand is on November 12 at Mooloolaba.