Former Wallaby and celebrated author visiting Tweed

BEST-SELLING author, former rugby test player, radio celebrity and celebrated sports journalist Peter FitzSimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads Library on Wednesday, November 2.

Mr FitzSimons, one of Australia's best-selling nonfiction authors, will speak at the library at 11am to celebrate the release of his latest book Victory at Villers-Bretonneux.

He has written more than 27 best-selling books, including biographies on former opposition leader Kim Beazley, Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson and aviator Sir Charles Kingscliff Smith.

A former Test rugby player with the Wallabies, and now a columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald and Herald Sun, FizSimons is described by some as Australia's finest sports journalist and has also penned books on Ned Kelly, Gallipoli and Tobruk.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library acting area librarian Christie Campbell said it was exciting to host the high profile author with a long and diverse career.

"His latest book tells the story of Anzac Day 1918, when the town of Villers-Bretonneux falls to the British defenders. It is the Australians who are called on to save the town and the entire battle,” she said. Copies of Victory at Villers-Bretonneux will be available for purchase on the day and light refreshments will be provided.

Bookings are essential. Phone Tweed Heads library on (07) 5569 3150.