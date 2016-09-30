23°
Entertainment

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Mark Furler
| 30th Sep 2016 8:16 AM
Fancy racing a freight train?
Fancy racing a freight train?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH gorgeous Australian scenery from Byron Bay to the outback and 350 cars to play with, Forza Horizon 3 has set the new gold standard for open racing game adventures.

The level of detail in everything from the handling of the cars to the rainforest backdrops is so exquisite and immersive that you can easily find yourself lost for days just exploring.

And that's the beauty of this game. While you have a 'job' to do in setting up your own high octane Horizon Festival, there's freedom to do it your way.

You can take on impromptu street races, find challenges, uncover new historic and exotic cars lying around in old barns, as well as go head to head in the many set challenge races.

Playground Games has done an exceptional job in building a game that is so huge and so full of variety that you will not want to leave your lounge room.

There's deserts, rocky canyons, sandy beaches as well as the glitz and glamour of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. The world is scattered with PR stunt opportunities, danger sign jumps, drift zones and bucket list challenges which range from screaming down an airport runway at 400km/h to taking on a freight train.

Victoria's Twelve Apostles and the Great Ocean Road scenery is incredibly realistic.

They were made using a process called photogrammetry where hundreds of photos are put through a process to create 3D images from every angle.

What is not so realistic in the game, however, is the geography.

The Twelve Apostles are seen as being north of Byron Bay (they are well south, of course, in Victoria!)

The Glass House Mountains on the Sunshine Coast, the Yarra Valley and the Outback itself are just kilometres down the road from Surfers! So the game doesn't quite cover the 4100 kilometres from east to west in the real Australia.

Plenty of cars to choose from

As well as Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bugattis, Mercs, BMWs, there are beach buggies and very distinctly Australian Holden and Ford cars, including a 1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van and a 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra

As you acquire new vehicles along the way you can set up your own event, or just choose the default option and get straight into the action.

Winning events is pretty easy with a blue line guiding you through the course. It turns red when you need to brake. Anna, your in car assistant, will set your course to new challenges.

One of the features of the game that we loved the most was the rewind option which comes in handy if you stuff up a turn and want to do it over again.

As you win more races, you earn more money and bring more fans to the festival which then can expand into new locations.

Along the way there are also random wheel spins where you can win cash and cars.

You can also hire friends to help you gain fans and expand your festival and form convoys with them to explore the world, and of course, if they're not winning, fire them!

Everything is customisable in Forza Horizon 3 - from the race events to the bucket list challenges You can also also create custom paint jobs, add body kits - or just use ones created and shared by others.

When it comes to music, there are eight stations to choose from - including Groove Music where you can use your own tunes to create a station.

If there is one game you get for your Xbox One this year, this would be my pick.

Forza Horizon 3
Developed by: Playground Games
Published by: Microsoft Game Studios
Platform: Windows 10 PC, Xbox One
Rating: 9.5/10
 

 

Topics:  bmw, byron bay, car racing, ferrari, ford, forza horizon 3, games and gadgets, great ocean road, holden, mercedes benz, sunshine coast, twelve apostles

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

WITH gorgeous Australian scenery from Byron Bay to the outback and 350 cars to play with, Forza Horizon 3 has set the new gold standard.

Gig Guide: Sep 29 - Oct 3

Bill Jacobi is playing Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on Saturday.

Tweed Gig Guide: Sept 29- Oct 3

Bluesfest royalty to drop by

GUITAR LEGEND: Santana at Byron Bay Blues Festival 2013.

Legends to grace Bluesfest' stage in 2017.

On Wright track to crown

TOP LEAD: With four wins on the board, Tyler Wright will be hard to stop and is a sure bet to claim this year's WSL World Women's title.

HAS Tyler Wright already stitched up this year's world title?

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

WITH gorgeous Australian scenery from Byron Bay to the outback and 350 cars to play with, Forza Horizon 3 has set the new gold standard.

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2016 10:00 - 10:30AM This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1st OCTOBER FROM 10:00 - 10:30AM This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record