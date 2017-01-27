Four things to do this weekend

Visit the wedding expo at the Gold Coast Convention Centre this weekend.

1. Uki farmers market

EXPLORE the delights and treasures that you will find at the Uki Farmers Market today, held at the Uki Hall. Stock up on local produce from fresh farm eggs to exotic fruits and talk to the farmer directly about their produce and farming methods.

2. Macca in concert

JOIN Macca and his Rock 'n' Roll Band for the Macca and Friends in Concert at Twin Towns Services Club tonight from 7.30pm (Qld).

The compere of the most listened to radio program in Australia, heard around the nation and globally, is also an accomplished singer and guitarist.

For a fun night out book at the website www. twintowns.com.au or phone 1800014014.

3. Wedding plans

GETTING married in the near future?

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre is bringing together the best and most diverse wedding industry suppliers in your local area.

The expo will give you the opportunity to meet with a variety of leading wedding professionals, enjoy fabulous designer fashion parades and take advantage of expo discounts! Doors open from 9am-3pm (Qld).

4. DIY workshops

GET hands-on this weekend at Bunnings Warehouse South Tweed Heads Adult DIY Workshops. Held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the free workshops focus on easy DIY projects that you'll be able to do around the home. Kids can also enjoy free DIY workshops. Phone 55061600.