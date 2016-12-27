Fresh fast food options for the road

HEALTHY OPTION: Jason Slocombe from Oliver's Real Food has opened at the new Caltex Service Station at Chinderah.

THERE'S not many food options available when you're on a long car trip, especially offering healthy or organic options.

Fortunately, Oliver's Real Food has opened at the new Caltex service station in Chinderah.

Oliver's is a healthy food fast food chain offering a variety of organic and fresh produce quickly.

We chat with store manager Jason Slocombe about the new healthy fast food option:

How will Oliver's benefit the Tweed?

We're excited to be here to give customers another choice in their fast food and to have that healthy option. Particularly at this spot on the highway, where this service centre was opening. Oliver's business model is to open on the highways particularly on long distant hauls to give people another option.

How have people responded to the new healthy fast food option?

Even in the time I've been here, I can see people asking about it and thanking us for being here. They're excited for us to be here. You do get a lot of people who do know about us but then there's a lot of people who don't know and when they find out they're quite excited to discover there is a healthy option.

What are the future plans for Oliver's?

They've got stores in NSW and Victoria but they're looking to expand into Queensland. There will be new stores opening up in the next few years.

FAST FACTS

Oliver's is located at Caltex service station, corner of Pacific Hwy and Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah