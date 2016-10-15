Fun going sky high

An FMX rider gets huge air at the 2015 Superfest Live Roadshow.

THE Superfest Live Roadshow will light up Coolangatta's Marine Parade for one night of high octane, heart-pumping action on Wednesday.

Part of Gold Coast Superfest, Coolangatta's foreshore will transform into a thrill-seeker's paradise as FMX riders fill the air with daredevil stunts, V8 cars rev up their engines and fire performers dance with danger.

Gold Coast-based pop-rock band, Daneel and the Feel will entertain with live groove and blues-inspired music

The Strand marketing manager Sarah Clasen said the centre was thrilled to have Superfest returning in 2016.

"We had a great turnout last year, and we're sure they will bring even bigger and better adrenaline- pumping action to Coolangatta in 2016,” she said.

"In the lead up to the Castrol Gold Coast 600, it's great to see the event being celebrated with a range of free entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

"We look forward to seeing our local community come out for an action- packed evening.”

Superfest Live Roadshow

Where:

Marine Parade

When:

Wednesday, October 19, 5pm

Tickets:

Free event