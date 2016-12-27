Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

THE family of Geoffrey Blackadder, who died after an incident in the surf at Wooli Beach yesterday, are appealing to the community for help with funeral costs.

At about 1.15pm emergency services were called to Wooli Beach, near the breakwall, after Mr Blackadder was pulled from the water after a suspected drowning.

It is understood Mr Blackadder had been attempting to save four children who were in trouble in the water.

A GoFundMe campaign was set to "to help the Blackadder family with the funeral arrangements for their loving brother Geoffrey who has lost his life while on a family outing at Wooli Beach".

The family is hoping to raise $10,000.

