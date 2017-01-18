Gallen honours Mustangs player with moving tribute

MURWILLUMBAH Mustangs has received the ultimate gift of condolence from NSW Origin legend Paul Gallen.

Gallen, who has played 281 games with Cronulla including last year's milestone first premiership, took to social media yesterday to send his best wishes to the Mustangs, who were rocked by the tragic death of Grant Cook in last year's NRRRL semi-final against Casino in September.

Photographed holding up a Mustangs' jersey picturing the late Cook, Gallen paid tribute to the club for overcoming Cudgen just one week later to win the premiership in inspiring fashion.

"On behalf of the Cronulla Sharks, we send our deepest condolences to the Murwillumbah Mustangs and especially Colleen Cook on the loss of your husband Grant under tragic circumstances," Gallen said on his Facebook page late yesterday.

"Congratulations to the team on winning the NRRRL premiership under extreme sadness."

Gallen said signed jumpers were on their way to the Murwillumbah club, in a further gesture from the Sharks.

"We here at Cronulla are thinking of you and good luck for the future," he said.

Grant Cook was a well-loved member of the Tweed community. Contributed/Facebook

Cook, a much loved clubman and back-rower for the Mustangs, was farewelled at Sacred Heart Church, Murwillumbah in September, 2016.

Well known for his contribution to the rugby league community, Cook is survived by his wife Colleen and children Mia and Carter.