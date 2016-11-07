GC2018 ticket release a win for local fans

All fans have access to the likes of athletics and other big name events after ticket pricing was released.

SPECTATORS are set to be big winners during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after ticket prices were released on Sunday.

Up to 1.5 million spectators are expected to watch more than 11 days of world class sporting competition from April 4-15, 2018, with 80% of tickets priced at $80 or below.

More than 55% of those tickets will be priced at $55 or below, with fans gaining access to tickets starting at $20 for blue riband events such as athletics and $10 for children.

GOLDOC chairman and former Queensland premier Peter Beattie said ticket prices were developed with youth in mind, to help usher in the next generation of sporting fans.

Commonwealth Games minister Stirling Hinchliffe said ticket pricing was developed with an eye to connecting with the local community.

"GC2018 will be one of the biggest events ever staged in Queensland so it's important that families and people of all ages are given the best opportunity to experience the excitement of the Commonwealth Games,” Hinchliffe said.

"Families will have access to half price children's tickets and adult tickets have been made affordable right across the board in order to encourage involvement from people of all ages in our community.”

Ticket prices include all ticket fees and free public transport on event day within the South East Queensland TransLink public transport network when a valid event ticket is presented.

Dual Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmer Samantha Reilly said ticket affordability would allow families greater access to major events.

"As a mother of three young boys, I understand how important affordability is for major events like GC2018 and I'm sure families will be really pleased by these ticket prices,” Reilly said.

"I know that half price children's tickets will be well received and as a family we are really looking forward to attending the swimming at the new Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.”

GC2018 will feature 18 sports, including beach volleyball for the first time, and the largest integrated para-sport program ever.

The Gold Coast will welcome 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories across the Commonwealth - representing more than one third of the world's population.

Tickets will be made available to the public via a Ticket Request phase which starts in April 2017.

Tickets for people with accessibility requirements will be available for all events.

Commonwealth Games ticket pricing guide: