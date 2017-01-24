Gearing up for Year of the Rooster

THE Year of the Rooster starts on January 28 and ends on February 15, 2018.

This particular sign is the tenth in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle and has great significance in Chinese culture.

People born in the years 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 and 2017 are considered to have been born in the Year of the Rooster.

Those born in the Year of the Rooster are considered to be resilient, active, brave, loyal and hard working.

This particular variation of the Chinese zodiac is considered to fall under the Fire Rooster category, which only occurs every 60 years, and the last time it fell was in 1957. During the Year of the Fire Rooster, the chance of transformation and hope is expected to occur.

For those born in the Year of the Rooster, Chinese Horoscope predictions for 2017 encourage you to sign as many business contracts as possible and continue to grow your personal and professional networks.

However, forecasts also recommend Roosters resist chasing unnecessary plans or goals as disappointment and conflict may arise.

The main aim for Roosters in 2017 is to work hard and be patient when trying to achieve goals.

This year is also good for single people to get married.

Celebrities born in the Year of the Rooster include Prince Philip, Serena Williams, Beyonce and Roger Federer.