Gelato puts a cherry on top of Kingscliff

Tango Gelato in Kingscliff claim to have the best gelato on the Tweed and now they have the medals to prove it

The family operated business recently won four silver medals at the 2016 NSW Dairy Industry Awards and six bronze medals at the 2016 Brisbane Food and Wine Show.

We chat to Gary about Tango Gelato:

What is Tango Gelato?

We've been operating the business for nearly eight years, having made the move from Melbourne in late 2008. We make all our own gelato and sorbet from scratch, on the premises using the best ingredients. We also make freshly squeezed juices from local produce and smoothies and shakes incorporating our own sorbets and gelato. We also have the Tango Gelato caravan from which we serve our gelato at local markets, events and the occasional wedding.

What's are the benefits of owning a business on the Tweed?

The Tweed seems to be growing every year in tourism and the number of people moving here. With more people enjoying our area, there is more and more opportunity for growth. Our business relies on both loyal locals and visitors to sustain us, so the more we have of both, the better for business. It's also really nice to be able to employ great local people, give local kids their first jobs and support other local businesses and events in our community. The Tweed has great local produce, great events and great people so we think it's a great place to have a business. The bonus for us personally is that we get to live, work and bring up our family on the beautiful Tweed.

What are the negatives of owning a business?

With such a seasonal business, located in a seasonal town, we rely very much on the weather. The difference between winter and summer, or a sunny day and a rainy day is significant. On the flip side, beautiful days are great for everyone. Business can also be demanding on family life, especially when school holidays are our busiest times. We rarely get to take our kids for holidays in school holidays or on long weekends but luckily we live where other people go for holidays so the beach and creek are on our doorstep.

What are the plans for the future?

We're always hoping to continue to grow our business, be innovative, create new flavours and take any opportunities presented to us. We also want to continue supporting our local community and participating in local events. We love where we live and we love what we do.