German celebrities try to escape the beach

Workers on the set of the German version of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here are busy putting the finishing touches onto a set at South Beach, Kingscliff.

THE UK production I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has left the jungle for a bit of a sea change.

The ITV/Granada reality television show is currently filming the 2017 season of the I'm a Celeb for its German audience in Dungay but a production crew was spotted at South Kingscliff Beach preparing for a scene on Wednesday.

The crew were setting up a bar type setting but would not confirm what the scene was designed for.

Last month, the Tweed Shire Council approved to extend the filming consent for the hit UK show to allow filming to continue on the remote property.